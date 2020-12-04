Juventus midfielder refused to help the club land Aouar

Juventus was one of the teams that wanted to sign Lyon’s Houssem Aouar in the last transfer window.

After his impressive performances over the last couple of years, the 22-year-old appeared to be heading out of the French side in the last transfer window.

Several teams wanted to sign him with Arsenal seemingly coming the closest before the deal fell through.

Calciomercato is now revealing that the midfielder was also close to making a move to Juventus in the last transfer window and the Bianconeri already had a plan to make the transfer happen.

It says that Juventus wanted to reduce the transfer fee by offering Federico Bernardeschi to the French side on loan for the rest of the season.

However, the Italian wasn’t in a mood to help the club kick him out, and he turned down the offer to move to France temporarily in exchange for Aouar.

Aouar remained at Lyon and that means that the Bianconeri can still land him in the next few transfer windows.

However, they will have to come up with another plan or offer another willing player in exchange.

If they have no player to use as part of the deal, the Italian champions might have to settle for paying the fee demanded, which is around 60m euros.