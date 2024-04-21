Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has reportedly turned down the latest contract renewal offer presented by the management.

The American is currently enjoying his best campaign in Turin since joining the club in the summer of 2020.

The 25-year-old had his highs and lows during the first two and a half years at the Allianz Stadium and then endured a forgettable loan spell at Leeds United in the second half of the previous campaign.

However, the Texan took his game up a notch since the start of the campaign. He has been one of the most consistent players at Juventus this season. His noticeable progress has been one of the bright lights in a largely disappointing campaign for the club overall.

Nevertheless, McKennie’s future at Continassa remains shrouded in mystery, as his contract will expire in June 2025.

The management is now attempting to lock him down with a new deal, but thus far to no avail.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus offered McKennie a new contract valid until 2027 while keeping his net salary at 2.5 million euros per year.

But as the source explains, the USMNT star and his entourage immediately rejected the proposal, considering it unworthy of a player who established himself as a protagonist this season.

So it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri will be willing to raise their offer and attempt to satisfy the midfielder.

Otherwise, the management will most likely opt to sell him in the summer to avoid losing his services for free a year later.