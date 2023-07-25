Following a brief and unsuccessful spell at Leeds United, Weston McKennie returned to Juventus.

The American joined the club’s pre-season preparations. But while many expected him to join the exiles at Continassa, he instead traveled with Max Allegri’s squad to the United States for the pre-season tour.

However, this could be a mere marketing maneuver on the club’s part, as the 24-year-old remains on the transfer list.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, McKennie is on the market but has already rejected a transfer to the Turkish league.

Apparently, this proposal failed to entice the midfielder who’s holding out for a more prestigious league.

As the source reveals, the USMNT star would like to return either to the Bundesliga or the Premier League.

The Texan made his bones at Schalke which earned him a transfer to Juventus in the summer of 2020. So he might still have suitors in the German league.

He’s also familiar with the EPL despite his unpleasant experience at Leeds.

Juve FC say

After playing two and a half seasons at Juventus, the writing is on the wall for McKennie. Although he had some glorious moments, they remain too few and far between.

The American hasn’t been able to cement himself a regular spot in the formation and his situation is unlikely to improve with a young and hungry group of midfielders determined to carve themselves a spot in Max Allegri’s lineup.