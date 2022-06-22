Since making his arrival to Juventus in 2020, Weston McKennie has endured several highs and lows in Turin.

Therefore, the American has been constantly linked with other clubs. After all, he does have a market, and would provide the club with a decent capital increase and fresh transfer funds.

But according to ilBiaconero, McKennie wouldn’t go anywhere if Max Allegri is the one to decide his future.

Despite a cold start, the manager has grown fond of the Texan who became a regular starter prior to the injury he sustained last February in Villarreal.

Therefore, the tactician would prefer to part ways with the likes of Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot, while maintaining the services of the USMNT star.

Juve FC say

As Juventus fans, most of us would probably agree with Allegris’ reported assessment which sounds reasonable in this particular case. After all, McKennie has been showing signs of improvement as of late.

Moreover, he remains one of the most popular figures in the dressing room and can easily lighten the mood of the whole squad with his effortless swag.

However, Federico Cherubini and company will surely attempt to offload at least one midfielder this summer.

Hence, Allegri will be hoping to find suitors who are willing to buy Rabiot and Arthur, because selling McKennie would be the alternative option for the management.