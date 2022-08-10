On Monday, circulating reports indicated that Juventus and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Adrien Rabiot.

While the news came as music to the ears for the majority of the Bianconeri supporters, it appears that the Frenchman’s switch remains uncertain at this point.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Rabiot remains reluctant to accept United’s offer, as he desires to play in the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils finished the previous campaign in a disappointing sixth place in the Premier League standings, which only earned them a spot in the Europa League, much to Cristiano Ronaldo’s dismay.

Thus, Juventus have left the final decision in the midfielder’s hands, and can only watch from afar as the player and the Man United negotiate personal terms.

The 27-year-old joined the Bianconeri as a free agent in 2019 after seeing out his contract with Paris Saint Germain. His current deal expires next summer.

Juve FC say

During his time in Turin, Rabiot hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory. So even though Man United aren’t enjoying their finest hour at the moment, they remain one of the most prestigious clubs on the planet.

Thus, the France international should cherish the opportunity, especially as his contract with Juventus will expire in a year, and another disappointing campaign at the Allianz Stadium would leave him short of suitors.