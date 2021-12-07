Juventus midfielder says he’s not bothered by the jeers directed towards him

On Wednesday, Juventus take on Malmo in the final matchday of the Champions League group stage.

The Bianconeri have already qualified for the next stage of the competition, and can only hope for a slip-up from Chelsea to snatch the top spot.

Therefore, Max Allegri is expected to give some rest for several starting players, and hand the opportunity for others to play, including Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman was initially a regular starter, but has been dropped lately with the tactician switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The former Paris Saint Germain player has largely failed to impress since making the switch to Turin in 2019, and the fans have run out of patience.

During Sunday’s match against Genoa, a choir of jeers could be heard when the 26-year-old entered the pitch late in the match.

However, Rabiot claims that he’s not too bothered with the whistles, and only focuses on doing his job.

“I’m a professional, I’ve been doing this job for 10 years, so the boos don’t bother me,” said the Frenchman who joined Allegri for the pre-match press conference as reported by ilBianconero.

“I know football, I’m calm, I have to focus only on the pitch, on what I have to do and on giving everything to this team. Then playing well is the only way to change this situation.”

The player also touched down on his preferred playing role and admitted that he’d like to open his scoring account of the season.

“I’m a central midfielder, but I can adapt. I prefer to play centrally but I can also try to help the team on the wing, so I just have to adapt to what the coach wants.

“I haven’t scored this season yet or even assist, and I have talked to the coach about it. It will be good for me to help this team. I know I have to do something more.”