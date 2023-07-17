After weeks of negotiations, Filippo Ranocchia should soon complete a transfer from Juventus to Empoli.

The 22-year-old began his career at his hometown club of Piacenza before signing for the Old Lady in 2019.

He represented the club’s Primavera squad and Next Gen before embarking on back-to-back loan experiences.

In 2021/22, he made his mark at Vicenza in Serie B, earning himself a switch to Monza last summer.

But unlike his teammate Nicolo Rovella, Ranocchia couldn’t lock himself a starting berth in Raffaele Palladino’s formation.

Nevertheless, he still showcased glimpses of brilliance, including a stunning freekick goal against Milan at San Siro. Therefore, the midfielder will earn another chance to prove himself in Italy’s top flight.

According to Calciomercato, Empoli will sign Ranocchia on an initial loan deal for 500,000 euros.

At the end of the season, the Tuscans will have the option to buy the Italian player for 5.5 million euros.

However, Juventus will maintain a buy-back clause that allows them to bring the player back to Turin for 7 million euros.

Ranocchia is currently training with the rest of his Juventus teammates, awaiting what appears to be an imminent switch to the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

The central midfielder will have the chance to shine at a club that is famous for producing and developing young starlets.