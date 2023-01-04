After rising through the ranks of Juventus, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is finally set for his maiden Serie A experience.

The 22-year-old had joined the Bianconeri’s academy at a tender age and has pretty much featured in all various age categories, with the final step being the Next Gen squad.

This season, the midfielder has started his campaign at Sudtirol in Serie B. But it seems that his performances were impressive enough to earn him a mid-season switch to the top flight.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via TuttoJuve), Nicolussi Caviglia will cut his Serie B experience short to join Salernitana on a dry loan until the end of the season.

The southerners have been one of the most impressive clubs in Italy’s top tier since the arrival of Davide Nicola in the middle of the previous campaign. The tactician oversaw an inspirational escape from relegation, and the club currently sits in the middle of the table.

Unfortunately for Nicolussi Caviglia, his rise concurred with that of several other youngsters at Juventus, the likes of Fabio Miretti, Nicolò Fagioli, Nicolò Rovella and Filippo Ranocchia.

Therefore, the 22-year-old is unlikely to carve himself a spot in Max Allegri’s midfield anytime soon. Nonetheless, he has a contract with the club until 2026, and the formula of his transfer to Salernitana (dry loan) suggests that the management doesn’t intend to part ways with him before seeing how he’ll cope at the top level.