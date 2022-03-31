Juventus midfielder shrugs off Pogba and Vieira comparisons

Since his arrival on the deadline day of the January transfer session, Juventus fans have been curious to see what Denis Zakaria can add to the team.

Luckily for them, the early signs were all positive, with the Swiss impressing on a memorable debut against Hellas Verona. During that encounter, he managed to boss the midfield and even broke his duck with a clinical finish.

Unfortunately for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man, an injury at Empoli halted his progress, and he has been unavailable since late February.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old appears to be healthy once again, and could take the field as soon as Sunday, when the Bianconeri host Inter in a crucial Derby d’Italia clash.

In a recent interview, Zakaria recalled his magical debut, and talked about the upcoming clash against the Italian champions.

“My Juventus debut was a perfect evening, of course, when you score a goal it certainly is,” said the Switzerland international in an interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“I came here to show what I am capable of and to help the team. That goal helped me introducing myself to everyone but I’m not going to drop my guard down, I still have many things to do.

“Juve-Inter is a very heartfelt match, beyond the standings. There is no need to explain to me the importance of it. I know it is a great match for Italian football, and we know that it is important for us, for our fans. We will do everything to win.”

The midfielder then shrugged off comparisons made between him and two former Juventus men.

“Obviously it’s exciting to be associated with great players, but as I have always said I am Denis Zakaria, I have my game and my style, with the great respect I have for all players. I am a player with special characteristics.

“I do not think I am like Pogba or Vieira, there are many similar things between me and them but I’m still Zakaria.”