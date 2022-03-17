Juventus midfielder tests positive of Covid-19

Less than 24 hours following the heartbreaking Champions League exit, Juventus are in store for more bad news.

According to the club’s official website, Manuel Locatelli tested positive for Covid-19. Here is the full statement:

“Juventus Football Club announces that today Manuel Locatelli has tested positive for Covid-19. The player, in agreement with the local health authority, is already self-isolating.”

The Italian was on the pitch for the duration of the meeting against Villarreal on Wednesday. The Spaniards emerged victorious thanks to a late onslaught that saw them scoring thrice against the hapless Italians.

Even though the majority of the players underperformed, the midfielder had an off-night in particular. So perhaps this news partially explains the Italian’s underwhelming performance.

Even though the club is still suffering from an injury crisis in the middle of the park (due to the absence of Weston McKennie and Denis Zakaria), this shouldn’t come as a major blow for Juventus.

The Bianconeri still have one fixture prior to next week’s international break, as they host Salernitana on Sunday.

But we expect the player to be get the all-clear ahead of the crucial Derby d’Italia against Inter on April 3.

However, this will be another sour news for Roberto Mancini ahead of the decisive World Cup playoffs, as it means that Locatelli will probably have to miss Italy’s matches.

Nevertheless, the Azzurri can still rely on a host of impressive midfielders – the likes of Marco Verratti, Jorginho, Nicolò Barellla, Sandro Tonali and Lorenzo Pellegrini.