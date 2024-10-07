Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners will reportedly undergo the necessary medical tests on Monday to shed more light on his current physical condition.

The Dutchman was in the starting formation against Cagliari in Sunday’s early Serie A kickoff which ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, the 26-year-old only lasted for 45 minutes. He left his place on the pitch for Nicolo Fagioli after the interval due to pain in the ribs.

The midfielder had already complained about the issue during the Champions League victory over Leipzig in midweek.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Koopmeiners will have medical tests today to determine the extent of his problem.

The player has been called up by the Dutch national team for the October international break. But whether he responds to the call or not will mainly depend on the results of the tests.

If the outcome rules out any injuries, the former Atalanta man will be free to join Ronald Koeman’s squad.

But if any problems were to be detected, he would likely remain in Turin for the next couple of weeks.

The Netherlands international was Juve’s most expensive summer signing. costing the club circa 55 million euros.

Koopmeiners has yet to net his maiden goal for the Bianconeri, only registering an assist in his seven appearances across all competitions.