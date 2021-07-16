Juventus midfielder to undergo surgery and could be out for two months

Arthur Melo’s injury hell has followed him into this new season and the Brazilian is set to undergo surgery on a niggling issue he has had since the start of this year.

Corriere della Sera Torino via Football Italia says the midfielder returned for preseason tests like the rest of the Juve squad, but he didn’t get good news from the preliminary checks.

He missed yesterday morning and afternoon training sessions because the Bianconeri has decided that he will need to undergo surgery.

In February, he suffered a post-traumatic injury of the soft tissue between the tibia and fibula in his right leg.

The club has been treating it conservatively hoping that they would have resolved it when he returns for preseason.

However, that hasn’t happened and he will now undergo surgery to correct the problem once and for all.

The report adds that this is a good thing in the grand scheme of things because whereas the club wasn’t able to perform surgery on it before because the injury was too fresh, they can now get it sorted once and for all.

Arthur has been plagued by injuries since he joined Juve in exchange for Miralem Pjanic last summer.

He would hope the latest procedure solves his problem and helps him get back to full fitness when the new season starts.