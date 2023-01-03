Despite recently lifting the World Cup trophy in Qatar, Leandro Paredes will have to win over the hearts of Juventus supporters by producing impressive performances in black and white.

Since making the switch from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day, the midfielder is yet to showcase the type of skills that prompted the Old Lady to chase him throughout the summer.

Nowadays, fans and observers alike expect the management to send him back to the French capital once his loan stint expires at the end of the season rather than maintain him on a permanent basis.

However, the 28-year-old is surely able to pull off superior displays as some of his stats suggest. According to Squawka’s Twitter account, Paredes was the most accurate passer in Europe’s top five leagues in 2022, with a percentage of 95.45%.

The Argentine is followed by his former PSG teammates Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Ramos who completed the podium. The only other Serie A star to appear on the list is Napoli playmaker Stanislav Lobotka who lands in seventh place.

Juve FC say

As we all know, stats only tell half the story in football. For instance, Arthur Melo also enjoyed an exceptionally high passing percentage, but the fans often criticized him for failing to advance the play.

So let’s hope that Paredes can make himself more productive and instrumental in the second half of the campaign, as it’s the actions that win matches rather than the statistics.