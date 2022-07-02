After spending the last 18 months on loan at Torino, Rolando Mandragora is set to embark on a new adventure.

The midfielder returned to Juventus following the expiry of his loan stint, but the strong competition for places in Max Allegri’s squad means he’ll be on the move yet again.

The Genoa youth product signed for the Bianconeri in 2016, but the club never truly granted him a chance to express himself at the Allianz Stadium

The 24-year-old has been on successive loan spells in the past six years, playing for the likes of Pescara, Crotone, Udinese and finally Torino.

However, the Granata didn’t exercise their right to purchase the player on a permanent basis, opening the door for a switch to Florence.

According to ilBianconero, Mandragora is now at Villa Stuart in Rome in order to finalize a transfer to Fiorentina.

The central midfielder will undergo some routine medical tests before signing a contract with the Viola.

The Tuscans are in the market looking for a new midfielder following the departure of Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira, and have apparently identified the Italian as the right heir for the Uruguay international.

The source adds that Juventus will collect around 10 million euros from the sale.