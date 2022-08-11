Since the beginning of the week, Adrien Rabiot has emerged as the favorite candidate to join Manchester United’s midfield ranks. But while the news was meant with relief from Juventus supporters, it appears that the deal remains in jeopardy.

In his daily column for CaughtOffside, famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reveals that the Frenchman isn’t willing to lower his wages in order to seal the switch to Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old currently earns a net salary worth 7 million euros per season, and he isn’t eager to accept a pay cut, especially for a club that didn’t qualify for the Champions League.

The transfer market expert explains that Juventus and United have already reached an agreement over the transfer, with the Premier League giants splashing 17 millions plus add-ons for the player’s services.

So at this point, the Red Devils need to find a financial agreement with the midfielder who is represented by his mother Veronique.

Juve FC say

On most cases, a player who makes the switch from Serie A to the EPL would expect a pay rise rather than a pay cut.

But such was the chaos created during Fabio Paratici’s reign at Juventus, which resulted in enormous salaries for players who have hardly ever justified it with their performances on the pitch.

Let’s hope that Rabiot will eventually give his consent for the transfer so we can free up some space on the wage bill and perhaps add a new midfielder to the fold.