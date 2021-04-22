Juventus midfielder wanted at Atletico Madrid – Paratici sets his asking price

In the world of football, things can change in a heartbeat – just ask the founders of the European Super League.

Last summer, Rodrigo Bentancur was considered to be amongst the pillars of Juventus for the present as well as the future.

After the departures of Emre Can, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi and finally Sami Khedira, the Uruguayan became the longest serving midfielder in Turin.

However, in the midst of a disappointing season on both personal and team levels, the former Boca Juniors man is no longer considered to be an untouchable asset for the Old Lady.

The central midfielder has been starting matches more often than not, but his development has stalled – which could be a direct result of the club’s struggles.

Therefore, Bentancur could be looking for a new adventure starting next season, and his next destination might be La Liga.

According to ilBianconero, the Uruguay international is well-liked in Spain, and especially by Atletico Madrid who have already sought after him in the past.

Thus, Juventus director Fabio Paratici and company have set their asking, and it is believed to be around 40 million euros.

Nonetheless, if such a deal goes through, the Old Lady won’t be receiving the whole payment, as they will owe a percentage of it for the player’s former club.

Boca Juniors sold Bentancur to Juvnetus in the summer of 2017 for 12.5 million euros, but the Argentine club reserved a percentage for itself from a future sale.