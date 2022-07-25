Nicolo Fagioli did very well while he was on loan at Cremonese last season and that has made him one of the most recognisable names in Italian football now.

The midfielder has just a season left on his current Juventus deal and that makes this an important summer for him.

He is currently with the squad in their preseason camp in America and the Bianconeri want to keep him.

The club plans to hand him a new deal, however, the midfielder is reluctant to sign.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he will happily put pen to paper on a new contract, but he wants playing guarantees.

He recognises that this is an important point in his career and he wants to make sure he doesn’t make a mistake.

Juve FC Says

Considering Max Allegri’s preference for older and more experienced players, Fagioli does not have a good chance of playing regularly if he remains at Juve.

The midfielder has been outstanding among the players coming through at the club and he probably needs to move to a new place where he will play the regular football he wants.

However, it doesn’t really make sense for us to lose a top talent like him and we probably should convince him to sign a new deal before leaving on loan again.