Fagioli
Transfer News

Juventus midfielder wants to stay but he wants guarantees

July 25, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Nicolo Fagioli did very well while he was on loan at Cremonese last season and that has made him one of the most recognisable names in Italian football now.

The midfielder has just a season left on his current Juventus deal and that makes this an important summer for him.

He is currently with the squad in their preseason camp in America and the Bianconeri want to keep him.

The club plans to hand him a new deal, however, the midfielder is reluctant to sign.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he will happily put pen to paper on a new contract, but he wants playing guarantees.

He recognises that this is an important point in his career and he wants to make sure he doesn’t make a mistake.

Juve FC Says

Considering Max Allegri’s preference for older and more experienced players, Fagioli does not have a good chance of playing regularly if he remains at Juve.

The midfielder has been outstanding among the players coming through at the club and he probably needs to move to a new place where he will play the regular football he wants.

However, it doesn’t really make sense for us to lose a top talent like him and we probably should convince him to sign a new deal before leaving on loan again.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

rovella

Salernitana President admits they want two Juventus players

July 25, 2022
Szczesny

Szczesny gives his reaction to the arrival of Pogba and Di Maria

July 25, 2022
Milenkovic

Fiorentina has given Juventus a deadline to buy Milenkovic

July 25, 2022

5 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn July 25, 2022 at 4:44 pm

    he should, and slowlegri should be out. we were sold a `rebuild` con job.

  • Avatar
    Reply Brian July 25, 2022 at 5:14 pm

    If Arthur , Rabiot and Ramsey leave and Paredes doesn’t come he will get playing time. but I don’t think Allegri misses out on Paredes. he wants him bad

    • Avatar
      Reply Daniel July 25, 2022 at 7:14 pm

      I’m wondering if any of the three you mentioned will leave smh …. high salaries are a big issue

  • Avatar
    Reply Dennis July 25, 2022 at 6:42 pm

    He should stay and be given more opportunities to prove himself.

  • Avatar
    Reply Keveon July 25, 2022 at 6:44 pm

    WE NEED TO PLAY A MIDFIELD DIAMOND

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.