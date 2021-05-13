Juventus midfielder: “We suffered but the attitude was the right one”

On Wednesday night, Juventus overcame a difficult start to the match, and sealed an important victory over Sassuolo.

Although these three points could prove to be too little too late – with the team still outside of the Top four spots – but it was a vital win nevertheless.

For better or worse, Adrien Rabiot was pretty involved last night. The Frenchman lost possession inside his own box which led an early penalty kick – that was saved by Gianluigi Buffon – but redeemed himself by scoring Juve’s first goal, before assisting Cristiano Ronaldo for the second.

The former Paris Saint Germain midfielder then spoke to the press after the match, and said that the Bianconeri were angry after the humiliating defeat at the hands of Milan last Sunday.

“It was important to win tonight,” Rabiot told DAZN as translated by Football Italia. “We failed in the match against Milan. We wanted to do more, we suffered but the attitude was the right one.

“We are all angry, Juve must do better. We must try to win the last two games.”

The France international revealed that the squad is tired after a long and grueling season, but saw a positive display against the Neroverdi.

“I think it’s been a difficult season for everyone, I tried to give it my all,” Rabiot said about his performances. “We are also a bit tired, but today I felt good and I think I did a good job for the team.

“People expect more and more, I think I did pretty well last season too.

“We will fight until the end,” concluded the central midfielder.