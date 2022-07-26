Adrien Rabiot looks set to benefit from Paul Pogba’s injury as the former PSG man has now been taken off the list of potential players to be sold by Juventus.

Pogba has just returned to Juve, and we expect the midfielder to become one of the club’s main men.

However, he suffered an injury days ago, and it could potentially keep him out of action for the long term.

Juve will take him to a specialist to determine if surgery is required and how long he would be out of action.

While they hope for the most positive outcome, he seems likely to miss their first few games of the season.

Il Bianconero says his absence means Rabiot can no longer leave the club. Instead, the former PSG man will replace his fellow Frenchman on the Juve team.

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri has trusted Rabiot for much of his time as a Bianconeri player, and it is not a surprise that they have chosen him to replace Pogba.

However, the club’s fans will still hope Pogba is not out for a long time, and he will not have an injury-prone campaign.

This will affect their season very much because Allegri is trusting in the former Manchester United man to lead them to trophies.