Nicolo Fagioli spent this season on loan at Cremonese in Serie B from Juventus, and he did very well for them.

In over 30 league games, he helped them gain promotion back to the Serie A.

The midfielder has now been rewarded for his performances with an award.

Tutto Sport claims he has won “Gentleman” award in the Serie B category for the 2021/2022 season.

The report says he made 33 appearances, scored 3 goals and provided 7 assists, but he never got sent off.

His performances also earned him international recognition, as Roberto Mancini named him in one of his squads.

Juve FC Says

This award is fully deserved, and it sends a message to Juve that Fagioli is probably prepared to become a key member of our first team.

The midfielder has some more development to do, and he probably needs to go out on loan again for another season, but this loan spell shows he is a talent we need to keep.

He would struggle to play at Juve regularly next season, but we can keep him at the Allianz Stadium as a backup to our key players.