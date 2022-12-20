Even prior to the World Cup, Juventus were already struggling in their attempts to renew Adrien Rabiot’s contract due to his hefty demands.

The Frenchman has been one of the club’s highest earners since landing in Turin back in 2019, collecting around 7 million euros as net wages per year.

So following a positive World Cup campaign which saw the midfielder acting as a protagonist for France, his departure at the end of the season is increasingly becoming a forgone conclusion.

Les Bleus finished as runners-up for the newly crowned champions Argentina, and the 27-year-old certainly attracted the interest of potential suitors.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Rabiot doesn’t intend to leave Juventus in the middle of the season, but prefers to see out the remaining six months of his contract before embracing the free market.

Thus, it would require an exceptionally lucrative offer to lure Adrien and his mother/agent Veronique away from Turin in January.

The source adds that at least a couple of rich Premier League clubs are currently tracking the PSG youth product.

As for Juventus, the verdict remains split between the management which would like to pounce on the final opportunity to sell the player before leaving for free, and Max Allegri who wishes to keep his important midfielder.

Nevertheless, the club’s plans could be insignificant since the final decision apparently lies with the player and his mother, as it was the case last summer when they refused a transfer to Manchester United.