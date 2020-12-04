Juventus might be about to miss out on former Real Madrid star to a rival

Angel Di Maria is set to become one of the most experienced free agents in the next summer transfer window.

The former Real Madrid man is coming to the end of his current deal at PSG and it seems that he might not be signing a new one.

Todofichajes claims that the attacker is set to leave the Parc des Prince and Juventus wants to sign him.

The Bianconeri are, however, not the only team interested in making a move for the experienced attacker.

The report claims that Inter Milan is also keen to land him and they have a plan to do so as soon as they can.

Di Maria’s new PSG deal was talked about a few weeks ago, but he appears to have changed his mind about staying and the attacker wants to try something new.

PSG would like to cash in on him when the transfer window reopens, but Juventus is unwilling to land him at the halfway point of the season.

This has opened the door for Inter Milan to have a free run at him.

Juventus has chased almost every top free agent in Europe over the last few years, but they might be changing their approach if they let Inter land him.