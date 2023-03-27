Juventus might be forced to give Samuel Iling-Junior another new contract

Samuel Iling-Junior only just signed a contract extension at Juventus, which guaranteed him a promotion to the club’s senior squad.

Before then, he had proved good enough in the few chances he got to play for the first team.

As he continues to shine for club and country, he has interest from all over the place in his signature.

The attacker is being targeted by clubs in England as he struggles to play regularly at Juventus.

The attacker did well for the English youth national team in this window, which has made more clubs show interest in his signature.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals this could make the Bianconeri hand him a new deal again to secure his future.

His current contract expires in 2025, but the interest in his signature means the attacker might leave sooner than that and a longer term deal will guarantee more money in transfer fees.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is a top talent, so we gave him a new deal, but if he does not play as often as he should, we could lose him soon.

If the club wants to keep him happy, we can sanction a loan move for the attcker so he can get the game time he wants as often as possible.