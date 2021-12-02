Juventus might be forced to sacrifice their top players if this season ends badly

Juventus is never a selling club, and that explains why the Bianconeri rebuffed efforts by other clubs to sign their players in the last transfer window.

The Bianconeri have seen the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Federico Chiesa attract the attention of top European clubs, but have maintained they aren’t for sale.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, is claiming they might be forced to sell some of their players in the summer if they cannot make the top four.

They are already behind the last Champions League spot by seven points and are in a race against time to close the gap between them and the top.

The report says not taking part in the next Champions League will cost them around €80m in revenues.

It then mentions Chiesa as one player they might have to cash in on to save money. Chelsea is interested in a move for him.

Juve FC Says

It would be terrible for Juve to finish this campaign outside the Champions League spots.

The Bianconeri has been one of the biggest clubs in Europe and had championed the suspended European Super League.

Antagonists of that idea would mock the club if it ends this campaign terribly.

Chiesa and De Ligt both deserve to play in clubs challenging for the UCL and we cannot blame them if they ask to leave because of a lack of Champions League football.