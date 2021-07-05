Juventus might be forced to settle for former PSG man as a deputy to Szczesny

Juventus needs a new deputy to Wojciech Szczęsny after Gianluigi Buffon left the club to return to Parma at the end of last season.

The Bianconeri remain keen on keeping hold of Mattia Perin after he returned from his loan spell at Genoa last season.

But the 28-year-old wants to leave and join a club where he would be guaranteed playing time.

The former champions have also been linked with a move for Emil Audero, but Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato says both goalkeepers are out of reach for Juve.

Perin will likely get his wish to leave, while Audero would be too expensive for the Bianconeri to prise away from Sampdoria.

Because of these issues, the report says Juventus will be forced to turn to former PSG man, Salvatore Sirigu.

He currently mans the post for their city rivals, Torino, but he looks the most likely alternative to make the move to Juve at the moment.

Sirigu has just a year left on his current deal at Torino and they might accept a low transfer fee to allow him to leave.

He is their first choice and that has helped him earn a place in Italy’s squad for Euro 2020.

It remains unclear if he would accept joining Juve to become the backup to Szczęsny, considering that it might cost him his place in the national team squad.