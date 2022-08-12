Juventus might be stuck with Moise Kean for another season

Juventus wants to offload Moise Kean, and there have been a lot of reports linking him with a move away from the club.

The Azzurri star remains one of their first team stars, but he was underwhelming in the last campaign.

Juve is now looking to offload him as they search for a more experienced striker to support Dusan Vlahovic.

Nice and Nottingham Forest have emerged as his main suitors in recent weeks, and some reports have made it seem certain he will join either team.

However, Calciomercato reveals Juve cannot sell the striker unless they sign him outright from Everton.

He is on a two-year loan deal at the Allianz Stadium, and the Bianconeri can make it permanent for around 28m euros.

It is hard to see them spend that much on him, especially because no suitor will pay them as much to buy him.

Juve FC Says

Kean has struggled to live up to his early expectation at Juventus, but the striker is still young and has a good career ahead of him.

However, it might not be at Juve, and we need to offload him now so that he can build a career for himself at another club.