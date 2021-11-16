Juventus might have a deal with Vlahovic for next summer, but Fiorentina could sabotage it

After emerging as one of the deadliest young center forwards in the world, Dusan Vlahovic has earned himself a queue of suitors.

As always, Juventus are attempting to snatch yet another young phenom from Fiorentina.

According to Corriere Fiorentino via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri already have an agreement in place with the Serbian, who they’ll try to bring to Turin next season.

However, the Viola don’t like this prospect one bit, and would prefer to sell the wantaway striker as early as January.

As the report explains, the Tuscans want to raise as much money as possible from the player’s sale, and his value could decrease by the summer – as his contract will expire in 2023.

Moreover, we all know the well-documented rivalry between the two clubs, and thus, Fiorentina would prefer to sell Vlahohic abroad rather than let him reunite with Federico Chiesa at Juventus.

Therefore, the purple club could decide to force the player to accept a move towards another European club in January, otherwise, they’ll keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Juve Fc say

Selling the player abroad rather than letting him join their domestic rivals is an understandable strategy.

However, Fiorentina will be shooting themselves in the foot if they truly decide to freeze their biggest asset until the end of the season.