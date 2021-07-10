Juventus might have an extra midfielder: Who will be sacrificed?

After being regarded as the squad’s biggest weakness point, Juve’s midfield department is set to be enhanced with the expected arrival of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo.

Moreover, U-23 prospect Nicolo Fagioli could be set for a promotion to the first team under the tutelage of Massimiliano Allegri.

However, this could create an excess in the number of midfielders in next season’s roster, and according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, one of three players could be set to leave the club.

For different reasons, Arthur Melo and Rodrigo Bentancur are virtually non-transferable this summer – at least according to the source.

This leaves Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey as the three candidates to be sold this summer.

Whilst the Welshman might be the favorite to leave due to his first two poor campaigns in Turin, the club might struggle to find him a buyer.

As for Rabiot, the Frenchman has many suitors abroad, but Allegri sees him as the perfect fit to play the Mezzala role on Locatelli’s left.

Finally, the young American remains an interesting prospect, but after a brilliant start to his stint with the Old Lady, the second half of the season saw him losing his place in the starting lineup and dealing with some issues outside of the pitch.

Nonetheless, an alternative scenario could see the management maintaining all three of them, as Arthur’s current physical issues could keep him out of action for quite some time, which means that the club would thus keep them all at least until January.