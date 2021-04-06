Juventus might have another covid case ahead of Napoli game

We expect Merih Demiral and Leonardo Bonucci to miss Juventus’ game against Napoli because of coronavirus and Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia says another Bianconeri player might also have been infected.

Andrea Pirlo’s side has been struggling for consistency in this campaign and knows that they need all the players they can get.

They had just dropped points again when they faced Torino the last time out and only a win against Napoli will do.

With both teams tied on the same points, losing this game would push Juve outside the top four, which would see them miss out on playing in the Champions League next season.

The Napoli game is the rescheduled match from October last year that had to be postponed because the Partenopei failed to show up for the fixture.

The Serie A initially awarded Juve a 3-0 win, but Napoli went to court and they won, which forced the game to be replayed on another day.

The report says Pirlo will be without a third player who is currently weak and has covid-19, but he is with a low viral load.

The players will be tested again before the game and if the individual returns a positive test, then he would miss the Napoli game as well.