Juventus have been linked with a move for Rick Karsdorp and Alvaro Odriozola in the last few weeks as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of an important second half of the season.

Karsdorp has become available for transfer after falling out with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

The defender is one of the best players in his position in Serie A and Juventus believes he can do a job for them.

The Bianconeri are exploring adding him to their squad in January, but they also like Odriozola from Real Madrid.

The Spaniard spent the last season on loan at Fiorentina, so he has experience in Serie A as well, which will be helpful if he moves back to the competition.

A report on Calciomercato has now revealed the Bianconeri might have to focus on Karsdorp because Roma wants Odriozola.

The ideal scenario is that Juve will allow the Giallorossi to buy the Spaniard and they can land Karsdorp perhaps permanently, instead of the initial plan to sign him on loan.

Juve FC Says

Karsdorp is a player we believe can do a job for us, so it is important to decide if he is better than Odriozola.

If he is, then we can add him to our squad and allow Roma to move for the Madrid man, which will be a win-win situation for both of us.