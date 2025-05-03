In recent weeks, several clubs have been linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic, as Juventus reportedly consider parting ways with the striker during the upcoming summer transfer window. Although Vlahovic remains a player the Bianconeri would ideally like to keep beyond the current campaign, his contractual situation and financial demands have introduced complications that may force the club to reconsider.

Vlahovic’s current deal runs until 2026, and Juventus are yet to reach an agreement with the Serbian forward over a pay cut to facilitate a contract extension. Without a new deal in place, and in the absence of any willingness from the player to reduce his salary, the club risk facing a potential capital loss if he is allowed to leave on a free transfer in two years’ time. As a result, Juventus are actively exploring options to move him on this summer to safeguard its financial position.

While the club are hoping to attract interest from top sides across Europe, Vlahovic’s recent lack of goals has limited his appeal among elite teams. Despite his proven quality, a dip in form has left many hesitant to make a significant financial commitment. One club that has now emerged with a serious interest in securing his services is Fenerbahce, with José Mourinho reportedly keen to work with his compatriot.

Dusan Vlahovic

However, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, any potential deal with the Turkish side would require significant compromises. Juventus would need to lower their asking price, which currently stands at around €40 million, and may also be required to contribute to Vlahovic’s substantial wages, which amount to €12 million per season. These financial hurdles present a challenge, especially as Fenerbahce are unlikely to meet either demand in full.

Juventus now face the task of identifying a club capable of affording both the transfer fee and the player’s salary. The process would undoubtedly be made easier if Vlahovic finds his scoring form before the season concludes. A return to goal-scoring consistency could not only boost his market value but also revive interest from a broader pool of potential suitors, thereby providing Juventus with more favourable options as they consider the striker’s future.