According to Il Bianconero, although Gonzalez is making positive strides in his recovery, the game against AC Milan might come too soon for him. The Bianconeri are reportedly not willing to rush his return, and instead, they may opt to give him the necessary time to heal fully before he steps back onto the pitch. This decision is likely aimed at ensuring that the Argentine attacker doesn’t risk aggravating his injury and can return at full fitness rather than rushing him back prematurely.

Juventus fans were looking forward to Gonzalez’s return, as he has been one of the most important attacking players for the team. His pace, creativity, and goal-scoring ability are qualities that Juve have sorely missed during his time on the sidelines. However, the latest reports indicate that he might not be involved in the Milan game, and his return could be targeted for December, once he has had more time to recuperate.

This injury setback for Gonzalez is particularly concerning given his injury history at Fiorentina, where he also struggled with fitness issues during his time in Florence. His recurring injuries have made it difficult for him to maintain consistent playing time, which has been frustrating for both him and his clubs. Despite the promising flashes of talent he showed during his first few appearances for Juventus, his injury problems remain a major source of concern for the club. The fact that he has already missed several matches this season adds to this worry.

It’s clear that Juventus does not want to take any unnecessary risks with Gonzalez, especially with the crucial fixtures ahead. With the club fighting for a top spot in Serie A, having a fully fit Gonzalez could be a game-changer in their push for the title. However, they must balance this with the need to protect the player’s long-term health. Therefore, while his absence from the AC Milan game is disappointing, the club must give him the proper time to fully recover before his return to competitive action.