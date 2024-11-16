Nicolas Gonzalez has been steadily progressing in his recovery from injury, and there were hopes among Juventus fans that he might make a return to action sooner than expected, possibly even being included in the latest Argentina squad. However, those hopes were dashed when the attacker was left out of the national team and remains sidelined as he continues his recovery. With Juventus gearing up for a crucial Serie A clash against AC Milan next weekend, there was hope that Gonzalez might return just in time, but the latest reports suggest that his comeback will likely have to wait a little longer.
