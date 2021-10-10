Juventus might not renew Morata’s stay and he already has a suitor in England

Juventus has the option of making Alvaro Morata’s deal permanent for 35m euros, but they might not push for that at the end of this campaign.

The Spaniard has spent the last two seasons on loan in Turin, with the Bianconeri paying Atletico 10m euros in each of the last two summers.

They could do that again to keep his services, but Tuttosport, as reported by Calciomercato, says that might not happen.

The report claims the Bianconeri are not so keen to pay the 35m euros to sign him permanently or the loan fee to keep him for another campaign.

He now looks set to finally return to Atletico, but he already has a suitor who would pounce to sign him.

The report says Fabio Paratici’s Tottenham are interested in adding him to their squad and could make a move for him at the end of this season.

The English club is struggling to get goals from Harry Kane in this campaign and they could sell him in the summer.

If that happens, they need a top striker to replace him and Morata is on their wishlist.

The striker has already had a stint in England before when he played for Chelsea, but it wasn’t the best time of his career.