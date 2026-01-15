Weston McKennie is entering the final months of his contract at Juventus, and the American midfielder could become a free agent in July. His situation has attracted attention, given his consistent performances and importance to the team, raising questions about Juventus’ long-term planning as the season progresses.

McKennie joined Juventus in 2020 on an initial loan deal and has since established himself as one of the club’s most reliable performers. Over several seasons, he has maintained a high level of consistency and has regularly delivered strong displays in midfield. His ability to adapt and perform across different tactical demands has made him a valuable asset for the Bianconeri.

Consistency under continued trust

Despite changes and challenges at the club, McKennie has continued to perform well, including under Luciano Spalletti. The manager has shown clear faith in him, consistently trusting him with minutes as Juventus aims to remain among the strongest sides in Italy. That trust has been repaid with committed and energetic performances, particularly in recent weeks.

Juventus have previously held discussions with McKennie regarding a contract extension, but no agreement was reached. As a result, his future now appears uncertain. While he is approaching a crucial point in his career, he has continued to play with determination, seemingly motivated to earn a new deal through his performances on the pitch.

Uncertain future and potential regret

McKennie is reportedly happy in Turin and would be open to staying at Juventus if an agreement can be found. However, links to a possible move to Major League Soccer have emerged, offering him the chance to return home and continue his career in a familiar environment. That option may become more appealing if Juventus decide not to renew his contract.

Allowing a player of his quality to leave when he is just 27 could prove to be a costly decision. McKennie has shown in recent weeks that he remains fully committed and capable of performing at a high level. His form should prompt serious reflection within the club’s hierarchy.

If Juventus ultimately decide not to retain him, they may come to regret losing a midfielder who has consistently delivered when trusted. With time running out on his contract, the coming months will be decisive in determining whether McKennie’s future remains in Turin or takes a new direction.