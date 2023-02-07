Juventus might struggle to afford Conte as their next coach

For much of this season, Antonio Conte has been tipped as the man to replace Max Allegri as the next Juventus manager.

The Bianconeri gaffer has been under pressure to deliver in the last few weeks and could be replaced at the end of the term.

His team was on a fine run of form at the end of last year, but things have been terrible in the last few weeks, which could see Allegri lose his job.

However, a report on Il Bianconero reveals Conte could be too expensive for Juve and AC Milan, who are also eyeing a replacement for Stefano Pioli.

The report claims Conte now commands around 17m euros per season, a salary Juve can almost not pay in their current financial state.

Juve FC Says

Conte is one of the finest Italian managers we can make our next gaffer, but having worked in England, he certainly demands a lot of money.

Allegri has shown he can help us perform well and we can back him to transform Juve’s form before this season ends.

If that happens, there would be no need to replace the serial Serie A winner on our bench.

But if we keep faith in him and Conte moves to Milan while Juve struggles with Allegri at the start of next season, it would be a huge mistake.