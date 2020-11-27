Juventus might struggle to meet demands of Serie A target

Hakan Calhanoglu has emerged as a top transfer target for Juventus, but signing him might be more complicated than expected.

The Turkey international is already in the final few months of his current deal at AC Milan and they are struggling to agree to a deal with him.

Calciomercato has delivered an update on his future and they claim that Milan is still hopeful of reaching an agreement with him over a new deal.

The report claims that although they continue to fall short of his demands, they are confident of keeping him.

The report also states that Manchester United has returned for him and the Red Devils are now rivals with Juventus for his signature.

CalcioMercato adds that Calhanoglu wants a salary of 7m euros per season, and that might be a problem for even Juventus.

The Italian champions are the biggest team in the country and they have some expensive players on their books.

The coronavirus pandemic has, however, affected their finances and they have been a little more cautious in spending their money.

With a team like Manchester United also chasing him, Juve will have to be willing to spend the cash if they want to land him.