Thiago Alcantara is the latest midfielder Juventus is eyeing as they seek to bolster their squad in that position come January. The Bianconeri face an unexpected midfield crisis following the absence of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli. They are keen on securing a midfielder in January and are likely to continue strengthening that area in the summer.

Thiago, whose contract with Liverpool is running down, is a prime target for Juventus. The Spanish midfielder has been a standout player in Europe over the last decade, and Juve may offer him a two-year deal when his contract at Liverpool expires. Despite Liverpool’s midfield overhaul with young talents, they are not extending Thiago’s contract.

However, Tuttojuve reports that Juventus might struggle to offer Thiago a competitive salary, given that he currently earns 12 million euros. The Bianconeri may find it challenging to match this figure, potentially jeopardising their chances of securing his signature.

Juve FC Says

Premier League clubs offer a huge salary to their players and Juve will struggle to match some of the wages they pay.

We cannot pay 12 million euros per season to a player who is often injured.