Juventus might wait until the next international break to hold new Dybala talks

Juventus and Paulo Dybala have still not reached an agreement over a new contract even though both parties insist they want to keep working together.

The Argentine will be a free agent in the next summer transfer window and he can reach a pre-contract agreement with another club in the January transfer window.

Juve has been in talks with him for some time now, but they have been unable to close the gap between their contract offering and the attacker’s demands.

He has continued to play for them and remains one of their most important players.

He is now their key man in attack following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, but they need him on a new deal to make that official.

Calciomercato says the fast pace of this campaign has made it hard for the club and his agent, Jorge Antun, to meet and hold new talks.

It claims that there is a possibility that they will schedule a new meeting for fresh talks within the next ten days.

However, if that doesn’t happen, the Bianconeri might wait until the next international break when there is no club engagement to discuss his new deal again.

The longer it takes for Juve to get him on a new deal, the more dangerous it is for them.