Juventus are reportedly embroiled in a prestigious race for the services of Genoa revelation Albert Gudmundsson.

The Icelandic star joined the Grifone in January 2022. Last season, he helped them secure an immediate return to Serie A.

This term, the 26-year-old established himself as one of the finest supporting strikers in the Italian top flight. He has so far contributed with 11 goals and three assists across all competitions, thus attracting the interest of the country’s biggest clubs, including the Old Lady.

According to Sport Mediaset via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri will be battling for the player’s services come June, but they’ll be facing stern competition from Milan and Inter.

As the source tells it, Genoa have set their price at 25 million euros. However, this figure is set to increase if a bidding war between the Big Three were to ensue.

The report also expects the asking price to rise if the Ligurians succeed in their mission to avoid relegation at the end of the season. They currently sit in a comfortable 11th place with 25 points from 21 fixtures.

Gudmundsson has also proved to be one of the finest dribblers in Serie A, showcasing his ability to breeze past his marker almost at will.

Juve FC say

With Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz at the club, one has to wonder when the Iceland international would fit within the club’s ranks.

Unless Max Allegri (given he stays at the club for next season) is willing to alter his starting formation, Gudmundsson is unlikely to find himself a place at the club.