Juventus and Milan might cross paths in the summer, as both clubs are reportedly keeping an eye on Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

The 24-year-old has been one of the most impressive shot-stoppers in Serie A in recent years. This season, he has managed to take his game up a notch, putting on a string of impressive displays for the Isolani.

Therefore, several top clubs have been keeping close tabs on the up-and-coming custodian.

Juventus & Milan interested in Elia Caprile

According to Calciomercato.it, Caprile could emerge as a transfer target for Milan and Juventus, as both giants could be in the market for a new goalkeeper next summer.

The Rossoneri currently have a formidable No.1 in Mike Maignan, but his contract will expire at the end of the season.

While the club hasn’t completely given up on locking down the Frenchman with a new deal, the player could be enticed by a new experience, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich reported to be on his trail.

On the contrary, Juventus have Michele Di Gregorio under contract until June 2029. However, the source claims that some of his unconvincing displays have raised question marks on his future in Turin, so the younger Caprile could be considered as a potential replacement for the former Monza star.

Caprile’s journey thus far

Caprile is a youth product of Chievo who also had an experience at Leeds United’s academy. He then returned to Italy through the gates of Bari, before signing for Napoli in the summer of 2023.

With Alex Meret establishing himself as the Partenopei’s ultimate No.1, there was no room for the Verona native at the Stadio Maradona.

Caprile spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Empoli. He then joined Cagliari in January 2025, initially on loan, before sealing a permanent transfer last summer for €8 million.

This season, he has thus far made nine Serie A appearances. He conceded 12 goals and registered a single clean sheet. The Sardinians will reportedly request €20 million to part ways with the goalkeeper.