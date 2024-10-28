The Juventus scouts were reportedly on duty during the match between Parma and Empoli, but so were their Milan and Inter counterparts.

The Crociati hosted their Tuscan foes at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday’s early Serie A kickoff. The contest ended in a 1-1 draw. Woyo Coulibaly gifted Empoli the lead in the first half by scoring in his own net, but Gabriel Charpentier came off the bench to snatch the equalizer for the Emilians.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the three northern giants were keeping close tabs on the action, as their scouts were in the stands to monitor five players.

The first name on the list is Parma’s young deep-lying playmaker Adrian Bernabe. The 23-year-old started his career at Barcelona’s youth academy and then had a spell at Manchester City’s U23 side, before signing for the Serie A side in 2021.

Juventus and Inter have been heavily linked with the player over the last few weeks. The Bianconeri will also have a chance to scout him up close and personnel when they host Parma on Wednesday.

The giant trio also kept an eye on Bernabe’s teammate Ange-Yoan Bonny. The 20-year-old is a French centre-forward blessed with a strong physique and impressive technical skills.

Moreover, Juventus and their rivals were also there to watch three Empoli players, reveals Schira. The first is young Italian mifielder Jacopo Fazzini who’s becoming a mainstay in Roberto D’Aversa’s middle of the park.

The second is 28-year-old defender Ardian Ismajli who has landed on Juve’s shortlist for Gleison Bremer’s replacement. The Albanian has been making leaps and bounds this season, earning the attention of the big boys.

The last name on the list is 20-year-old defender Saba Goglichidze who immediately settled in at Empoli following his summer arrival, cementing himself as one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign.