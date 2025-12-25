Circulating reports in the Italian media claim that Juventus defender Federico Gatti could join Milan next month, with Samuele Ricci heading in the opposite direction.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for a new midfielder, as this department currently lacks depth as well as a technical player capable of pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

The Turin-based giants have been keeping tabs on Marseille’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as well as Sporting Club captain Morten Hjulmand. However, luring either Danish international in the middle of the season remains a daunting task.

Therefore, Juventus could opt for a solution closer to home, pouncing on Milan’s desire to sign a new defender.

Juventus & Milan negotiating Gatti-Ricci exchange?

According to La Repubblica (via JuventusNews24), Milan have enquired about Gatti’s availability, as Max Allegri would like to reunite with the defender who rose to prominence under his tutelage.

The newspaper claims that Juventus expressed their willingness to negotiate a deal, but only if Ricci’s card is on the table.

The 24-year-old cemented himself as one of the finest deep-lying playmakers in Serie A during his time at Torino, prompting Milan to splash €23 million for his services last summer.

However, the Empoli youth product currently finds himself behind the iconic Luka Modric in the pecking order, which has cost him a place in the Italian national team.

Spalletti & Allegri in favour of the deal

Spalletti is said to be a keen admirer of Ricci, considering him a profile that Juventus are lacking at the moment.

Milan value their midfielder at around €25 million, while Juventus rate Gatti at €30 million, meaning the Bianconeri could ask for a small cash adjustment to balance the deal.

Although this exchange appears beneficial for all parties, swap deals tend to be complicated affairs, as they involve several parties and tons of negotiations, so reaching the finish is seldom easy.