Sources in the Italian media continue to discuss a potential swap deal between Juventus defender Federico Gatti and Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Massimiliano Allegri is keen to reunite with the Italian defender who made his first steps in Serie A under his tutelage between 2022 and 2024.

Therefore, the Rossoneri have been trying to offer the Bianconeri an exchange deal. But while the reported Samuele Ricci and Koni De Winter proposals were either shut down or false, a swap with Loftus-Cheek has been gaining steam over the past 24 hours or so.

Could Juventus & Milan swap deal materialise?

According to Tuttosport, Juventus and Milan have yet to discuss a double deal involving the Italian centre-back and the English midfielder, but this could be a story to track between now and the end of the month.

The Turin-based newspaper confirms Allegri’s desire to work with Gatti once more. The latter should soon return to training after undergoing a meniscus surgery in December. However, he might struggle to break into Luciano Spalletti’s starting lineup, at least if Gleison Bremer and Lloyd Kelly remain fit.

On the other hand, the Juventus boss is said to be intrigued by Loftus-Cheek, who can offer him various solutions in the middle of the park, especially now that the head coach is increasingly leaning towards a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The 29-year-old can play as an attacking midfielder or cover for Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot.

The Turin-based newspaper believes that if this exchange were to materialise, it would most probably ensue in the final days of the January transfer window.

Juventus & Milan take different stances on Gatti & Loftus-Cheek

For his part, Italian journalist Orazio Accomando weighed in on the situation, noting that Juventus are open to parting ways with Gatti, while Milan are more reluctant to let Loftus-Cheek leave, even if he isn’t a regular starter.

“Despite Loftus no longer being a starter, Allegri considers him unsellable,” said the transfer market expert during his appearance on Mediaset via TuttoJuve.

“Gatti isn’t unsellable for Spalletti, but as of today, the conditions aren’t right for this swap to happen.”