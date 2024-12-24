Juventus will reportedly take the opportunity of their presence in Saudi Arabia for the Italian Super Cup to try and negotiate a deal for Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

The two sides will lock horns at Al-Awwal Stadium on January 3rd in the semi-final of the mini-tournament, with the winner progressing to the final to take on the winner between Inter and Atalanta.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus are also looking to pounce on the two teams’ clash in Riyadh to discuss market opportunities, namely Tomori.

The Turin-based giants have been left with a depleted backline after the devastating ACL injuries of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal. Therefore, the Bianconeri must sign at least one defender in January, as already confirmed by the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Therefore, the source claims that Juventus have identified Fikayo Tomori as a potential candidate for the role. The Englishman has vast experience in Serie A having signed for the Rossoneri in January 2021.

The 27-year-old was on top of the pecking order during Stefano Pioli’s time at Milanello, but his status has decreased this term, with Paulo Fonseca favoring the likes of Matteo Gabbia and Malick Thiaw in recent weeks.

Therefore, Giuntoli and Co. will try their luck for the former Chelsea man, hoping to reunite him with his old partner-in-crime Pierre Kalulu. The two defenders once formed a formidable partnership at the back, playing a vital role in the Rossoneri’s Scudetto triumph in 2021/22.

Kalulu is currently on loan from Milan, but Juventus are expected to activate their option to sign him at the end of the season.