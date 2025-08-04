Besiktas could offer Juventus a large hand in their quest to offload their fringe players, as the Turkish giants are reportedly interested in three unwanted Bianconeri.

The Bianconeri have already signed three players in Jonathan David, Francisco Conceicao and Joao Mario, but they’re still planning to add several others to their ranks.

However, they can only do so by offloading some of their current players, especially those deemed surplus to requirements.

Juventus planning to trim down the squad

Juventus are now working on finding new destinations for the likes of Douglas Luiz, Timothy Weah and Dusan Vlahovic, while Timothy Weah is on the cusp of signing for Olympique Marseille.

Moreover, Igor Tudor has also placed other players on the chopping block, and three of them could end up signing for Besiktas, reveals sources in Turkiye (via TuttoJuve).

The Istanbul-based giants have witnessed their blood rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce making waves on the market, so they’ll be looking to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks with quality players to remain competitive.

Arthur (Getty Images)

Besitkas interested in Arthur, Djalo & Milik

The first name on the list is Arthur Melo, who hasn’t featured for Juventus in a competitive fixture since 2022. The Brazilian spent the previous three campaigns on loan at Liverpool, Fiorentina and Girona, but has been unable to seal a permanent transfer, mainly due to his hefty salary (€5 million per year).

The second Juventus player mentioned in the report is Tiago Djalo who is coming off a disappointing loan spell at Porto. Nevertheless, the Portuguese defender is only 25, and he’ll be determined to bounce back as soon as possible.

Finally, Arkadiusz Milik has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in June 2024. The Polish striker has encountered several setbacks on his way back to action, so Juventus can no longer rely on his services, at least not in a prominent role.