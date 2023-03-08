Juventus-Milik: Swift recovery and unconditional pledge

Following his arrival to the club, Arkadiusz Milik rapidly established himself as an essential member of the squad and a favorite amongst Juventus supporters.

The Polish striker has thus far contributed with six Serie A goals in 17 Serie A appearances, plus a couple of strikes in the Champions League.

The 29-year-old made the switch from Olympique Marseille to Turin on a loan deal worth two million euros, and the Bianconeri can make his stay permanent by exercising a buyout option for another 7 million.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Milik has made up his mind, and wants to remain at Juventus regardless of the club’s situation next season.

For their part, the Bianconeri will definitely opt to maintain the player’s services which is a bargain deal considering the current market valuations.

Moreover, the former Napoli striker has been out with an injury sustained against Monza on January 29, but is gunning for an earlier return than initially expected.

While Max Allegri had previously stated that his attacker will be available following the international break, the source claims that the latter is trying hard to regain his fitness before the crunch encounter against Inter on March 19.

This would be a major boost for the Juventus manager who will be without the suspended Moise Kean for the Derby d’Italia.