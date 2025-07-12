Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti is expected to embark on another experience outside Turin this season, and he reportedly has a couple of prestigious suitors.

The 21-year-old is a Bianconeri youth product who rose to prominence in March 2022 when he was called up to Juve’s first team when Massimiliano Allegri found himself short of options in the middle of the park.

The young man managed to impress in his initial outings, but his development later stalled, as he gradually fell down in the pecking order.

With Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram all announcing their arrivals at Juventus last summer, Thiago Motta didn’t have a place for Miretti in his plans, so the latter was sent out on loan to Genoa, where managed to find his best form under the guidance of Patrick Vieira, espeially in the later stages of the season.

Fabio Miretti set to leave Juventus again

But despite showing promising signs, the young midfielder is unlikely to be reintegrated into the Old Lady’s plans, even with Igor Tudor replacing Motta. Nevertheless, the good news for Miretti is that he shouldn’t struggle to find himself a club willing to accommodate him.

As reported in recent days, Napoli are interested in the young man’s services, and they’re now reflecting on the move.

Napoli & Milan interested in Miretti

According to Radio Kiss Kiss (via IlBianconero), Miretti is intrigued by the opportunity to join the Italian champions, which also entails a reunion with the club’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, who oversaw his development at Juventus Next Gen.

Nevertheless, the source reveals that the Partenopei could face competition from Milan who are also keeping tabs on the situation. The Rossoneri could reportedly try to reunite Miretti with his former manager, Allegri, who gave him his senior debut.

Hence, it will be interesting to see where the young man will wind up by the end of the summer.