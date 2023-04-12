As we reported yesterday, Leandro Paredes found himself in hot water after ruining the atmosphere at Juventus on Easter Monday.

The Argentine – who has been frustrated with his lack of time playing recently – unleashed his irritation in the locker room following Monday’s open training session, sparking a heated altercation with Juventus manager Max Allegri.

The 28-year-old then skipped the team’s Easter lunch which included all the other players along with their families.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Paredes has avoided repercussions after making a timely apology to his manager and teammates.

Therefore, the club won’t fine nor suspend the World Cup winner who should be a part of the squad that will host Sporting on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

Juve FC say

As proven by some of his antics on the pitch, Paredes can be a hothead, so it’s no surprise to see him reacting to his undesirable situation at Juventus in such a manner.

Since no major damage has been done, a mere warning should suffice this time. But if the player fails to maintain his temper on another occasion, then the club would have to deal with the situation in a stricter manner to maintain order in the locker room.