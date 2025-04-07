Juventus have been heavily linked with Lille out-of-contract striker Jonathan David, but Milan have now emerged as a serious threat.

The 25-year-old established himself as one of the most consistent goal-scorers in Ligue 1 over the past few years. However, his time with the French club has reached its final chapter, as his contract will expire at the end of the season.

While Lille has been desperate to tie him down to a new deal, the Canada international doesn’t intend to dwell at the club any longer, especially with a host of European giants on his trail.

Moreover, leaving the club as a free agent would allow him and his entourage to request large figures between sign-on fees, commissions and hefty wages. Therefore, a recent report suggested that any club that wishes to sign the bomber will have to spend 34 million euros just in the first year.

Nevertheless, David’s high cost did little to deter his suitors, as many top European clubs are crying out for a top-notch marksman.

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

In recent days, Sky Sports CH journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed Juventus are leading the race for the Canadian’s services, with Inter right on their heels.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) is reporting that David has been offered to Milan.

The Rossoneri have already signed a new striker in January in the shape of Santiago Gimenez who joined from Feyenoord, but the Mexican’s current struggles could prompt them to consider adding another attacker to their fold.

Therefore, Milan are reportedly reflecting on the matter, while Juventus and other clubs continue to lurk in the shadows.

This season, David has scored 23 goals and provided his teammates with 10 assists in his 43 appearances in all competitions. He is also Canada’s all-time leading goal-scorer with 32 goals from 61 international caps.