ramos
Transfer News

Juventus miss out on another glamorous free agent – (Video)

July 8, 2021 - 1:30 pm

After making a habit of signing the best available free agents on the market, Juventus seem to be heading in a different direction this season under new sporting director Federico Cherubini.

Perhaps they were once again beaten by the richer Frenchmen, or maybe the Bianconeri opted against signing another aging defender, but legendary Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, was announced as the latest signing in what is turning out to a greatly active summer in Paris.

The 35-year-old spent the last 16 years in the Spanish capital, before bidding an emotional farewell to Los Blancos.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

aouar

Arsenal reaches agreement to sign Juventus target for 25m euros

July 8, 2021
Ronaldo

Juventus still needs Ronaldo claims one of his teammates

July 8, 2021
Ramy Bensebaini

Juventus battling AS Roma for 26-year-old Algerian left-back

July 8, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.