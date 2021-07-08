Juventus miss out on another glamorous free agent – (Video)

After making a habit of signing the best available free agents on the market, Juventus seem to be heading in a different direction this season under new sporting director Federico Cherubini.

Perhaps they were once again beaten by the richer Frenchmen, or maybe the Bianconeri opted against signing another aging defender, but legendary Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, was announced as the latest signing in what is turning out to a greatly active summer in Paris.

The 35-year-old spent the last 16 years in the Spanish capital, before bidding an emotional farewell to Los Blancos.